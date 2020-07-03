805 Purcell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is move-in ready! Inside you'll find an amazing floor plan, a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, large living room with beautiful wood floors throughout, and a breakfast room. The large backyard is perfect for kids or your four-legged friends, and also comes with a covered patio. Included with this property is the stainless steel refrigerator and a washer and dryer! Lease requirements: Maximum of 2 dogs or cats, 70 lbs or less, $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Minimum credit score needed is 600. This property will be available for move-in on September 15th. Landlord is willing to negotiate the monthly rent with a lease term that exceeds 12 months.