Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:47 AM

805 Purcell Drive

805 Purcell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Purcell Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that is move-in ready! Inside you'll find an amazing floor plan, a spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, large living room with beautiful wood floors throughout, and a breakfast room. The large backyard is perfect for kids or your four-legged friends, and also comes with a covered patio. Included with this property is the stainless steel refrigerator and a washer and dryer! Lease requirements: Maximum of 2 dogs or cats, 70 lbs or less, $500 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Minimum credit score needed is 600. This property will be available for move-in on September 15th. Landlord is willing to negotiate the monthly rent with a lease term that exceeds 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Purcell Drive have any available units?
805 Purcell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Purcell Drive have?
Some of 805 Purcell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Purcell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Purcell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Purcell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Purcell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Purcell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Purcell Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Purcell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Purcell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Purcell Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Purcell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Purcell Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Purcell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Purcell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Purcell Drive has units with dishwashers.

