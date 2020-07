Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable Quaint Corner 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Home! Home features a spacious open concept with a walk through kitchen, 2 dining areas, wood burning fireplace in the family room and a large 4 season porch to relax and the end of a busy day! Nearly .25 acres of private backyard and patio for grilling! Close to 75, shopping, restaurants and schools!