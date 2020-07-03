All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

7961 Hannah Street

7961 Hannah Street · No Longer Available
Location

7961 Hannah Street, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury TownHome in WEST PLANO with great schools is just ready for move-in.
Minutes to 75 and HWY 121. Upgraded gourmet kitchen features C-tile, granite countertops, stone backsplash, beautiful cabinets huge pantry and stainless steel appliances. New carpet just installed in August 2017. Large master suite upstairs with dual sinks, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Half BATH on 1st Level and back yard with a relaxing private covered patio! Two car garage!! Low maintenance home, side by side Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. HOA maintain the front yard. Must see !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7961 Hannah Street have any available units?
7961 Hannah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7961 Hannah Street have?
Some of 7961 Hannah Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7961 Hannah Street currently offering any rent specials?
7961 Hannah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7961 Hannah Street pet-friendly?
No, 7961 Hannah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7961 Hannah Street offer parking?
Yes, 7961 Hannah Street offers parking.
Does 7961 Hannah Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7961 Hannah Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7961 Hannah Street have a pool?
No, 7961 Hannah Street does not have a pool.
Does 7961 Hannah Street have accessible units?
No, 7961 Hannah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7961 Hannah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7961 Hannah Street has units with dishwashers.

