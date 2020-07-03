7961 Hannah Street

Amenities

Luxury TownHome in WEST PLANO with great schools is just ready for move-in.

Minutes to 75 and HWY 121. Upgraded gourmet kitchen features C-tile, granite countertops, stone backsplash, beautiful cabinets huge pantry and stainless steel appliances. New carpet just installed in August 2017. Large master suite upstairs with dual sinks, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet. Half BATH on 1st Level and back yard with a relaxing private covered patio! Two car garage!! Low maintenance home, side by side Refrigerator, washer & dryer provided. HOA maintain the front yard. Must see !!