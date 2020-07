7927 Belinda Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

URBAN-STYLE LIVING WITH THIS WELL-APPOINTED LUXURY TOWNHOME AT SHOPS OF LEGACY! UNIT FACES PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED AND MAINTAINED GREENBELT WITH PARK AROUND THE CORNER. ENTRY FEATURES COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE SURROUNDED BY BUILT-INS AND WOOD FLOORS EXTENDING THROUGH GOURMET GRANITE KITCHEN WHICH HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, SIT-UP BAR, KNOTTY ALDER CABINETRY, AND ADJACENT GUEST BATH. ALL BEDROOMS SPACIOUS & WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH AND W-IN CLOSETS WITH MASTER ON SECOND LEVEL WITH LAVISH BATH WITH OVERSIZED SHOWER WITH TRIPLE SHOWERHEADS & GRANITE VANITY. BEDROOM ON 3RD LEVEL CAN BE BDRM, MEDIA OR GAMEROOM & OPENS TO HUGE COVERED PRIVATE BALCONY. WALK TO DINING & SHOPPING.