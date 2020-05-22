All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7904 Kodak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7904 Kodak Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:15 PM

7904 Kodak Drive

7904 Kodak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7904 Kodak Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Kodak Drive have any available units?
7904 Kodak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 7904 Kodak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Kodak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Kodak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive offer parking?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have a pool?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Kodak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District