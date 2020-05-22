Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7904 Kodak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7904 Kodak Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:15 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7904 Kodak Drive
7904 Kodak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7904 Kodak Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have any available units?
7904 Kodak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 7904 Kodak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Kodak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Kodak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive offer parking?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have a pool?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have accessible units?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Kodak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7904 Kodak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7904 Kodak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District