Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:03 AM

7901 Whispering Tree Lane

Location

7901 Whispering Tree Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy November 19, 2019, Gorgeous home with easy maintenance living. Cozy and warm, it has a covered patio for entertainment. Located in desirable Villages of Preston Glen Subdivision. Near Legacy Dr and Preston Rd. Great neighborhood with Frisco and Plano ISD Schools. Offers 3x2x2
Master bedroom downstairs, 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd. floor Near recreational, sports facilities, and majors employers in Plano with easy access to Dallas North Tollway, 121 and George Bush.
Close to Malls and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have any available units?
7901 Whispering Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have?
Some of 7901 Whispering Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Whispering Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Whispering Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Whispering Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Whispering Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Whispering Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

