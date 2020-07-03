7901 Whispering Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate occupancy November 19, 2019, Gorgeous home with easy maintenance living. Cozy and warm, it has a covered patio for entertainment. Located in desirable Villages of Preston Glen Subdivision. Near Legacy Dr and Preston Rd. Great neighborhood with Frisco and Plano ISD Schools. Offers 3x2x2

Master bedroom downstairs, 2 additional bedrooms on 2nd. floor Near recreational, sports facilities, and majors employers in Plano with easy access to Dallas North Tollway, 121 and George Bush.

Close to Malls and shopping centers.