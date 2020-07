Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A cute move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 baths home, at beautiful Cross Creek subdivision. Large, well lighted living area opens to the dining room and kitchen, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, and split bedrooms floor plan. Extra space in the converted air conditioned garage and swing set at the backyard. Walking distance from beautiful Russel Creek park and sought after Hedgecoxe elementary school. Do not miss this one!