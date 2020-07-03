7812 Aqua Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking

Great location! 4 Bedroom~2.5Bath~3Living Area~Two Story,Light & Bright home.Recent Updates 04-09:Granite Counters,SS Sink,Tiled backsplash,Tiles in Wet areas, Toilets and Master Shower .Huge kitchen with gas cooktop,Island, eat in breakfast area. Refrigerator Included! Split Formal living & Dining.Open, bright & Super High Ceiling in Family Room. Master down with Jetted tub, walk in closet, 3BR upstairs with oversized Gameroom and-or Media to the side. Large Backyard, Exemplary Plano Schools-Mathews, Schimelpfenig, Jasper.