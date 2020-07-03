All apartments in Plano
Location

7812 Aqua Vista Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great location! 4 Bedroom~2.5Bath~3Living Area~Two Story,Light & Bright home.Recent Updates 04-09:Granite Counters,SS Sink,Tiled backsplash,Tiles in Wet areas, Toilets and Master Shower .Huge kitchen with gas cooktop,Island, eat in breakfast area. Refrigerator Included! Split Formal living & Dining.Open, bright & Super High Ceiling in Family Room. Master down with Jetted tub, walk in closet, 3BR upstairs with oversized Gameroom and-or Media to the side. Large Backyard, Exemplary Plano Schools-Mathews, Schimelpfenig, Jasper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have any available units?
7812 Aqua Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have?
Some of 7812 Aqua Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Aqua Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Aqua Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Aqua Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Aqua Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 Aqua Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

