All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7805 Slater Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7805 Slater Trail
Last updated March 13 2020 at 1:49 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7805 Slater Trail
7805 Slater Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
7805 Slater Trail, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated home. Walking distance from schools and parks. Big living room and updated kitchen. Big bedrooms with walk in closets. Master has door to back deck which is perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7805 Slater Trail have any available units?
7805 Slater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7805 Slater Trail have?
Some of 7805 Slater Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7805 Slater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Slater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Slater Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Slater Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 7805 Slater Trail offer parking?
No, 7805 Slater Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Slater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Slater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Slater Trail have a pool?
No, 7805 Slater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Slater Trail have accessible units?
No, 7805 Slater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Slater Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Slater Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
