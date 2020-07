Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

COME SEE this beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood with large park and kids playground right outside the front door. Brand NEW laminate wood floor installed throughout 2nd floor. NO carpet in the house! Large walk-in closet in Master and extra bedrooms. All bedrooms are upstairs, which makes it very energy efficient during hot summer time. Centrally located with easy access to highway and George Bush tollway.