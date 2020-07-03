7404 Maybrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated (new paint, carpets, AC, Kitchen sink, dishwasher) Beautiful Spacious one-story 4bd 3bath with high ceiling- 12 feet. Lg kitchen with gas cook top, island & bf bar open to family room; gas-starter FP; formal & casual dining; split floor plan; master bedroom with huge closet & built in lingerie chest; master bathroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and vanity. HW floor except bedrooms. Excellent quiet and mature neighborhood. Only 5 mins to Shop of Legacy, Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall or Toyota, Fedx, Liberty Mutual Corp Headquarters. Best schools in Plano, Huan, Robinson, Jasper, Plano West. No outlet street gives extra privacy. Fridge, washer&dryer included