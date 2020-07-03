All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7404 Maybrook Court

7404 Maybrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

7404 Maybrook Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated (new paint, carpets, AC, Kitchen sink, dishwasher) Beautiful Spacious one-story 4bd 3bath with high ceiling- 12 feet. Lg kitchen with gas cook top, island & bf bar open to family room; gas-starter FP; formal & casual dining; split floor plan; master bedroom with huge closet & built in lingerie chest; master bathroom features separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and vanity. HW floor except bedrooms. Excellent quiet and mature neighborhood. Only 5 mins to Shop of Legacy, Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall or Toyota, Fedx, Liberty Mutual Corp Headquarters. Best schools in Plano, Huan, Robinson, Jasper, Plano West. No outlet street gives extra privacy. Fridge, washer&dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Maybrook Court have any available units?
7404 Maybrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Maybrook Court have?
Some of 7404 Maybrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Maybrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Maybrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Maybrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 7404 Maybrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7404 Maybrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Maybrook Court offers parking.
Does 7404 Maybrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 Maybrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Maybrook Court have a pool?
No, 7404 Maybrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Maybrook Court have accessible units?
No, 7404 Maybrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Maybrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Maybrook Court has units with dishwashers.

