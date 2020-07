Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Home in Hunter Glen, Great open layout property with 4 bedrooms, 2 and half baths with an office. Master and office on the first level. Amazing high ceiling and a lot of natural light. Beautiful backyard with a pool. Office could be a 5th bedroom. Upstairs game or living room has a walk in closet.