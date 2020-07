Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Cross Creek home in quiet Cul de Sac with large trees and beautiful view of the greenbelt. Spacious living room with fireplace open to dinning and kitchen with large granite counters. Split bedrooms allows privacy in your large master suite with walk-in closet. All Bedrooms are very spacious with walk-in closets. Enjoy the wonderful backyard with huge covered porch, large trees great for entertaining. Great location close to Alma and Legacy. Pets are case by case