7300 Valley Bend Way

Brand new vinyl hardwood floors in Living, Dining, Family, and Hallway. Brand new oven and microwave oven*Brand new master bathroom with new slipper tub, glass shower, new faucets, new ceramic floors, new vanity, countertop, and mirrors. Freshly painted throughout*Ceramic hardwood floors in the office*Stunning 4 bedroom home in immaculate condition*Excellent Plano ISD schools*Open layout offering 2 living spaces and 2 dining areas*Kitchen features Corian counters, butler’s pantry, with breakfast bar that opens to large family room with high ceiling*Gas log fireplace*3 spacious secondary bedrooms and large closets*Master suite offers large walk-in Closet*Board on board fenced backyard*2 huge car garage.