All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7300 Valley Bend Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7300 Valley Bend Way
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:19 AM

7300 Valley Bend Way

7300 Valley Bend Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7300 Valley Bend Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new vinyl hardwood floors in Living, Dining, Family, and Hallway. Brand new oven and microwave oven*Brand new master bathroom with new slipper tub, glass shower, new faucets, new ceramic floors, new vanity, countertop, and mirrors. Freshly painted throughout*Ceramic hardwood floors in the office*Stunning 4 bedroom home in immaculate condition*Excellent Plano ISD schools*Open layout offering 2 living spaces and 2 dining areas*Kitchen features Corian counters, butler’s pantry, with breakfast bar that opens to large family room with high ceiling*Gas log fireplace*3 spacious secondary bedrooms and large closets*Master suite offers large walk-in Closet*Board on board fenced backyard*2 huge car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Valley Bend Way have any available units?
7300 Valley Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Valley Bend Way have?
Some of 7300 Valley Bend Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Valley Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Valley Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Valley Bend Way pet-friendly?
No, 7300 Valley Bend Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7300 Valley Bend Way offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Valley Bend Way offers parking.
Does 7300 Valley Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Valley Bend Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Valley Bend Way have a pool?
No, 7300 Valley Bend Way does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Valley Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 7300 Valley Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Valley Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7300 Valley Bend Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District