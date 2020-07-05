7252 Mediterranean Drive

Amenities

Very nice former model townhome in fresh move-in condition! Features a double master floor plan perfect for roommates or guests. Upgrades include tile floors throughout 1st level, stainless GE refrigerator, maple cabinets, designer paint colors throughout. Loft area upstairs for an office or den flexibility. Updated master bath as well as washer and dryer. Also includes a fenced-in backyard. Close to the tollway, shopping mall and Presbyterian Hospital! Neighborhood pool just across street.