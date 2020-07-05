All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

7252 Mediterranean Drive

7252 Mediterranean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7252 Mediterranean Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very nice former model townhome in fresh move-in condition! Features a double master floor plan perfect for roommates or guests. Upgrades include tile floors throughout 1st level, stainless GE refrigerator, maple cabinets, designer paint colors throughout. Loft area upstairs for an office or den flexibility. Updated master bath as well as washer and dryer. Also includes a fenced-in backyard. Close to the tollway, shopping mall and Presbyterian Hospital! Neighborhood pool just across street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have any available units?
7252 Mediterranean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have?
Some of 7252 Mediterranean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7252 Mediterranean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7252 Mediterranean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7252 Mediterranean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7252 Mediterranean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7252 Mediterranean Drive offers parking.
Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7252 Mediterranean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7252 Mediterranean Drive has a pool.
Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have accessible units?
No, 7252 Mediterranean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7252 Mediterranean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7252 Mediterranean Drive has units with dishwashers.

