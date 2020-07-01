7133 Occidental Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with Master bed downstairs in West Plano with Plano ISD. Tons of natural light! Private backyard! Open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors in kitchen & foyer. Drinking water filter in kitchen. Soaring high ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room. Spacious master bed room with big walk-in closet. Separate vanities, jetted tub and standing shower in master bath.

Large game area and 2 bed rooms upstairs.

All light bulbs are LEDs. Fridge with water line inside. Washer & Dryer included. Pets allowed with additional charge.