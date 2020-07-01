All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:54 AM

7133 Occidental Road

7133 Occidental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7133 Occidental Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with Master bed downstairs in West Plano with Plano ISD. Tons of natural light! Private backyard! Open kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors in kitchen & foyer. Drinking water filter in kitchen. Soaring high ceilings and a beautiful gas fireplace in the living room. Spacious master bed room with big walk-in closet. Separate vanities, jetted tub and standing shower in master bath.
Large game area and 2 bed rooms upstairs.
All light bulbs are LEDs. Fridge with water line inside. Washer & Dryer included. Pets allowed with additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Occidental Road have any available units?
7133 Occidental Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7133 Occidental Road have?
Some of 7133 Occidental Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7133 Occidental Road currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Occidental Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Occidental Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7133 Occidental Road is pet friendly.
Does 7133 Occidental Road offer parking?
Yes, 7133 Occidental Road offers parking.
Does 7133 Occidental Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7133 Occidental Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Occidental Road have a pool?
No, 7133 Occidental Road does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Occidental Road have accessible units?
No, 7133 Occidental Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Occidental Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7133 Occidental Road has units with dishwashers.

