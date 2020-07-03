All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

7101 Yardley Lane

7101 Yardley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Yardley Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in Kings Lake! Built in 2013, this is the prettiest Toll Brothers home on the block. High ceilings, wood floors & trendy decorating. Master suite is down with a lg bath, plenty of counter & cabinet space, garden tub & shower, + private patio. Kitchen, breakfast & living area are open to one another. Beautiful cabinets, pendant lights & granite counters. Upstairs, the 2nd living rm overlooks the downstairs & has a work station. 3 bedrms & 2 bathrms, one with an ensuite, allow kids or guests to have their own space. A stones throw from Toyota Headquarters, Legacy West & the $5 Billion Mile! Easy freeway access, airport commute & nearby shopping & parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Yardley Lane have any available units?
7101 Yardley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Yardley Lane have?
Some of 7101 Yardley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Yardley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Yardley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Yardley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Yardley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7101 Yardley Lane offer parking?
No, 7101 Yardley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Yardley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Yardley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Yardley Lane have a pool?
No, 7101 Yardley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Yardley Lane have accessible units?
No, 7101 Yardley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Yardley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Yardley Lane has units with dishwashers.

