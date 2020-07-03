7101 Yardley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful home in Kings Lake! Built in 2013, this is the prettiest Toll Brothers home on the block. High ceilings, wood floors & trendy decorating. Master suite is down with a lg bath, plenty of counter & cabinet space, garden tub & shower, + private patio. Kitchen, breakfast & living area are open to one another. Beautiful cabinets, pendant lights & granite counters. Upstairs, the 2nd living rm overlooks the downstairs & has a work station. 3 bedrms & 2 bathrms, one with an ensuite, allow kids or guests to have their own space. A stones throw from Toyota Headquarters, Legacy West & the $5 Billion Mile! Easy freeway access, airport commute & nearby shopping & parks.