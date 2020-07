Amenities

Beautiful Townhome for LEASE in PRIME West Plano- Lewisville ISD!! this unit provides 2 BRS, 1.1 BAS- 2 Car, 1,346 sq ft, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, updated half bath and master bath, updated light fixtures, hardwoods, a loft and an open floorplan with plenty of storage. Refrigerator to remain. This one is a must See!!! Best point of communication with questions is Kacie at 469-450-8880.