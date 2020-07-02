7001 Pensacola Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Timber Creek. This lovely home has been freshly painted inside and out and is ready for new family. Nice updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space and open floor plan. Master bedroom is down and upstairs are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths as well as game room. Located in quiet family friendly community directly connected to Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. Access to biking and walking trails with Oak Point Retreat facility, offering hiking, fishing, kayaking and Go Ape zip line, just 0.8 mile away. Oak Point Recreation Center with state of the art fitness center and indoor & outdoor pool 1.4 miles away. Minutes from Central Expressway and George Bush Turnpike