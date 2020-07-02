All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7001 Pensacola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7001 Pensacola Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

7001 Pensacola Drive

7001 Pensacola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7001 Pensacola Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Timber Creek. This lovely home has been freshly painted inside and out and is ready for new family. Nice updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space and open floor plan. Master bedroom is down and upstairs are 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths as well as game room. Located in quiet family friendly community directly connected to Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. Access to biking and walking trails with Oak Point Retreat facility, offering hiking, fishing, kayaking and Go Ape zip line, just 0.8 mile away. Oak Point Recreation Center with state of the art fitness center and indoor & outdoor pool 1.4 miles away. Minutes from Central Expressway and George Bush Turnpike

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Pensacola Drive have any available units?
7001 Pensacola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Pensacola Drive have?
Some of 7001 Pensacola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Pensacola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Pensacola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Pensacola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Pensacola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7001 Pensacola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Pensacola Drive offers parking.
Does 7001 Pensacola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Pensacola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Pensacola Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Pensacola Drive has a pool.
Does 7001 Pensacola Drive have accessible units?
No, 7001 Pensacola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Pensacola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Pensacola Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District