6913 Laramie Drive

Amenities
ADORABLE, EAST FACING Beautifully upgraded brick home with large 4 bed 2 bath home in award winning Plano ISD. Great curb appeal,in a cul-de-sac, features 2 fireplaces, large living room and wood floors in high traffic areas. Gourmet kitchen has tumbled stone back splash, stainless steel appliances, double oven and breakfast room. The sunken family room has a cozy gas fireplace. Other features are a water softener, closets with built in shelves and lots of windows to provide natural light. House is located in the heart of Plano,close to shops, restaurants,Hwys and other businesses.The oversized 2-car garage is great for extra storage or longer vehicles.