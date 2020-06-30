All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 AM

6913 Laramie Drive

6913 Laramie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Laramie Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE, EAST FACING Beautifully upgraded brick home with large 4 bed 2 bath home in award winning Plano ISD. Great curb appeal,in a cul-de-sac, features 2 fireplaces, large living room and wood floors in high traffic areas. Gourmet kitchen has tumbled stone back splash, stainless steel appliances, double oven and breakfast room. The sunken family room has a cozy gas fireplace. Other features are a water softener, closets with built in shelves and lots of windows to provide natural light. House is located in the heart of Plano,close to shops, restaurants,Hwys and other businesses.The oversized 2-car garage is great for extra storage or longer vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Laramie Drive have any available units?
6913 Laramie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Laramie Drive have?
Some of 6913 Laramie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Laramie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Laramie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Laramie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Laramie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6913 Laramie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Laramie Drive offers parking.
Does 6913 Laramie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Laramie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Laramie Drive have a pool?
No, 6913 Laramie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Laramie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6913 Laramie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Laramie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 Laramie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

