Plano, TX
6849 Barbican
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6849 Barbican

6849 Barbican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6849 Barbican Drive, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home in the heart of Plano! Features completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, copper sink, induction cooktop, French door refrigerator, Knotty Alder cabinetry with hidden wine storage. Spacious living room offers a gas log fireplace, wood floors & plantation shutters. 2 bedroom plus study. Well-maintained home. Currently occupied. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included with the lease. Minutes to Legacy West Business District, shopping & restaurants. Convenient access to major thoroughfares. No pets. No smoking on the premises. Must qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Barbican have any available units?
6849 Barbican doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6849 Barbican have?
Some of 6849 Barbican's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 Barbican currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Barbican is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Barbican pet-friendly?
No, 6849 Barbican is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6849 Barbican offer parking?
Yes, 6849 Barbican offers parking.
Does 6849 Barbican have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6849 Barbican offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Barbican have a pool?
No, 6849 Barbican does not have a pool.
Does 6849 Barbican have accessible units?
No, 6849 Barbican does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Barbican have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6849 Barbican has units with dishwashers.

