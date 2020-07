6813 Dalmation Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOUSE TO CALL HOME! THIS HOME HAS BEEN PAINTED INSIDE WITH A PRETTY DESIGNER GRAY PAINT. BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH SOME FANTASTIC UPGRADES????THIS HOME HAS A GREAT OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. THE ENTRY HAS A BEAUTIFUL WOOD WITH IRON DOOR. TILE FLOOR IN ENTRY WAY. LIVING ROOM AND DINING HAVE WINDOWS FOR NATURAL LIGHT. MASTER BATHROOM HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPGRADED; SHOWER HAS TILE,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,SEPARATE SINKS AND MEDICINE CABINET. HOME IS IN A GREAT LOCATION WITH TONS OF SHOPPING AND EXCELLENT SCHOOLS.