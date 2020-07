Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Great schools, Great location in the heart of Plano. The house is two stories home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, well maintained, many updates, stainless steel appliances (gas range with oven, dishwasher and microwave), 14 seers new HVAC installed this summer, and many more. The house is clean and ready to move in. Open kitchen are viewing the living room. Please come and see the house, it is a must see!

Pest control is included!6 months short term is also considered!