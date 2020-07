Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great 4 bed with 2.5 bath house for rent in west Plano with some of the best assigned schools. The house has fireplace, two car garage and decent sized and easy to maintain backyard with direct access to the greenbelt. Recently remodeled and is in great shape. Lots of natural lights with huge private master downstairs with walk in closet and master bath. Ideal for families with kids and pets. Very quiet and peaceful neighborhood.