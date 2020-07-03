All apartments in Plano
Last updated December 8 2019 at 11:59 AM

6812 Bolivar Ct

6812 Bolivar Court · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Bolivar Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Plano Home for Rent - Property Id: 181651

Meticulously Maintained 4 Bedroom in Sought After Heatherwood Subdivision. Tucked Back in A Quiet Cul De Sac, Home Features Master Down With 3 Bedrooms Up,Dramatic Ceilings in Living,Neutral Paint,Updated Flooring Throughout,M.Bath With Dual Vanities and Walk in Closet.Kitchen With Updated Appliances,Backsplash,
Counters and Hardware.Low Maintenance Backyard With Large Open Patio and Separate Grass Area and Spa.
Top plano ISD schools

Criteria for rent:
Criminal History : We require NO Convictions and the applicant must pass a good background check
Previous Rental History: We require 3-5 years of good rental history with verifiable good references
Current Income: We require income at least 3 times greater than the rent
Credit History: We require 620 or above credit score and no active problems with the previous landlord.
Occupancy: All occupants of the property(18 years & older) must pass credit/background check.
Employment & ID Verification: Employment & ID verification required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181651
Property Id 181651

(RLNE5365886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Bolivar Ct have any available units?
6812 Bolivar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Bolivar Ct have?
Some of 6812 Bolivar Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Is 6812 Bolivar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Bolivar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Bolivar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6812 Bolivar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6812 Bolivar Ct offer parking?
No, 6812 Bolivar Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6812 Bolivar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Bolivar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Bolivar Ct have a pool?
No, 6812 Bolivar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Bolivar Ct have accessible units?
No, 6812 Bolivar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Bolivar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Bolivar Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
