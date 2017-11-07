6744 Burr Oak Drive

Are you looking for a quality home loaded with extras and on a fantastic lot? This home offers room for everyone. Master bedroom downstairs has tall ceilings and large master bath. Kitchen opens to the family room. Game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The lot is large so there is extra room for a play area for the kids. Long gated driveway so kids can ride bikes in safe area. Along with the 3 car garage you also have extra parking space for extra cars or recreational vehicles. House is For Sale! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
