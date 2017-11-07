All apartments in Plano
6744 Burr Oak Drive

6744 Burr Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6744 Burr Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Are you looking for a quality home loaded with extras and on a fantastic lot? This home offers room for everyone. Master bedroom downstairs has tall ceilings and large master bath. Kitchen opens to the family room. Game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The lot is large so there is extra room for a play area for the kids. Long gated driveway so kids can ride bikes in safe area. Along with the 3 car garage you also have extra parking space for extra cars or recreational vehicles. House is For Sale! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have any available units?
6744 Burr Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have?
Some of 6744 Burr Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Burr Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Burr Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Burr Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6744 Burr Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Burr Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Burr Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 6744 Burr Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6744 Burr Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Burr Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Burr Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

