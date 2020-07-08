6726 Scarlet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely beautiful Plano home with vaulted ceilings on a huge lot. perfect for nature loving as the great outdoor huge gardening opportunity for hobby of plants.This home's high ceilings and kitchen has granite counter tops and has a beautiful view overlooking a greenbelt. The master bath has granite counter tops too, shower and vanity.The guest bath has shower too. Enjoy nearby amenities such as walking,jogging trails, dining nearby entertainment, shopping and in the desired Plano ISD with Great location easy access to all major freeways.please don't miss hidden gem of Plano.Pics will upload soon. Showings Thru CSS