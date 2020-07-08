All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6726 Scarlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6726 Scarlet Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

6726 Scarlet Drive

6726 Scarlet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6726 Scarlet Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely beautiful Plano home with vaulted ceilings on a huge lot. perfect for nature loving as the great outdoor huge gardening opportunity for hobby of plants.This home's high ceilings and kitchen has granite counter tops and has a beautiful view overlooking a greenbelt. The master bath has granite counter tops too, shower and vanity.The guest bath has shower too. Enjoy nearby amenities such as walking,jogging trails, dining nearby entertainment, shopping and in the desired Plano ISD with Great location easy access to all major freeways.please don't miss hidden gem of Plano.Pics will upload soon. Showings Thru CSS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6726 Scarlet Drive have any available units?
6726 Scarlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6726 Scarlet Drive have?
Some of 6726 Scarlet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6726 Scarlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Scarlet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Scarlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6726 Scarlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6726 Scarlet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6726 Scarlet Drive offers parking.
Does 6726 Scarlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Scarlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Scarlet Drive have a pool?
No, 6726 Scarlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6726 Scarlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 6726 Scarlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Scarlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Scarlet Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District