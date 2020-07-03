6725 Saddletree Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities courtyard game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready for move in! *Corner lot in Central Plano and highly rated PISD!* Close to Jack Carter Park and Chisholm Trail for walking, running, biking! Desirable downstairs master bedroom. Game room and 3 bedrooms up. Hand scraped engineered wood floors in living, dining and master. Kitchen opens up to second living area with gas fireplace. New quartz countertops in kitchen, which features gas cooktop. Newly tiled master bathroom with quartz countertop, garden tub and separate shower with frameless glass. Huge master closet! Beautiful side yard with courtyard and trees. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. HOA fees included in rent. Two year lease a plus.