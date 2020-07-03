All apartments in Plano
6725 Saddletree Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6725 Saddletree Trail

6725 Saddletree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Saddletree Trail, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready for move in! *Corner lot in Central Plano and highly rated PISD!* Close to Jack Carter Park and Chisholm Trail for walking, running, biking! Desirable downstairs master bedroom. Game room and 3 bedrooms up. Hand scraped engineered wood floors in living, dining and master. Kitchen opens up to second living area with gas fireplace. New quartz countertops in kitchen, which features gas cooktop. Newly tiled master bathroom with quartz countertop, garden tub and separate shower with frameless glass. Huge master closet! Beautiful side yard with courtyard and trees. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. HOA fees included in rent. Two year lease a plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Saddletree Trail have any available units?
6725 Saddletree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 Saddletree Trail have?
Some of 6725 Saddletree Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Saddletree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Saddletree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Saddletree Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Saddletree Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Saddletree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6725 Saddletree Trail offers parking.
Does 6725 Saddletree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Saddletree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Saddletree Trail have a pool?
No, 6725 Saddletree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Saddletree Trail have accessible units?
No, 6725 Saddletree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Saddletree Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Saddletree Trail has units with dishwashers.

