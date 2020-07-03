6664 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintain and spotless clean. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, French doors and Juliet balcony. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Kitchen has granite counters,SS appliances and pantry. Light and bright. living areas feature laminate wood floors. Private fence back patio area with grass. common area features lovely greenbelt area, inviting pool retreat, dog park, and sports court. Close to major highways, easy to access to Downtown Dallas, Restaurant, Supermarket and shopping area. All Appliance is ready to use.