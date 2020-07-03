All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6664 Federal Hall Street

6664 Federal Hall St · No Longer Available
Location

6664 Federal Hall St, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintain and spotless clean. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, French doors and Juliet balcony. Master bath has jetted tub and separate shower. Kitchen has granite counters,SS appliances and pantry. Light and bright. living areas feature laminate wood floors. Private fence back patio area with grass. common area features lovely greenbelt area, inviting pool retreat, dog park, and sports court. Close to major highways, easy to access to Downtown Dallas, Restaurant, Supermarket and shopping area. All Appliance is ready to use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6664 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6664 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6664 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6664 Federal Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6664 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6664 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6664 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6664 Federal Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6664 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 6664 Federal Hall Street offers parking.
Does 6664 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6664 Federal Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6664 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6664 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6664 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6664 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6664 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6664 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

