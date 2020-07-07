All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6604 Belcamp Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6604 Belcamp Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6604 Belcamp Drive

6604 Belcamp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6604 Belcamp Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well kept 3 bed 2 bath home, with nice back yard, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, mature trees, centrally located in Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Belcamp Drive have any available units?
6604 Belcamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Belcamp Drive have?
Some of 6604 Belcamp Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Belcamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Belcamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Belcamp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Belcamp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6604 Belcamp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Belcamp Drive offers parking.
Does 6604 Belcamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Belcamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Belcamp Drive have a pool?
No, 6604 Belcamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Belcamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 6604 Belcamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Belcamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 Belcamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District