6536 Bronze Leaf Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAL NOW- Completely renovated (NEW paint, flooring, granite, SS appliances, roof and many more updates). 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, three bedroom down stairs, 2 bath down and 2 bedroom and one full bath upstairs in West Plano area with an exemplary schools. A few blocks from Carpenter Recreation Center & Park and a block away from Spring Creek walking trail & Lone Star Park in the preferred Spring Creek Parkway Estates community! This home is Close to lots of shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, schools, entertainment and places of worship. Easy access to Highway 75, George Bush and Dallas North Tollway. Properties in Plano like this aren't available often and won't last long! *NO CATS.