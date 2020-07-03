All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6536 Bronze Leaf Drive

6536 Bronze Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6536 Bronze Leaf Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAL NOW- Completely renovated (NEW paint, flooring, granite, SS appliances, roof and many more updates). 5 bedrooms, 3 full bath, three bedroom down stairs, 2 bath down and 2 bedroom and one full bath upstairs in West Plano area with an exemplary schools. A few blocks from Carpenter Recreation Center & Park and a block away from Spring Creek walking trail & Lone Star Park in the preferred Spring Creek Parkway Estates community! This home is Close to lots of shops, restaurants, grocery stores, parks, schools, entertainment and places of worship. Easy access to Highway 75, George Bush and Dallas North Tollway. Properties in Plano like this aren't available often and won't last long! *NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have any available units?
6536 Bronze Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have?
Some of 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Bronze Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6536 Bronze Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

