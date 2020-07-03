6524 Hickory Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful Plano 2 story in Oak Point Estates subdivision. Covered porch and patio. Gorgeous engineered wood floors. Kitchen has Silestone counters, stainless appliances, glasstop stove. Mstr bedroom has double tray ceiling and his~and~hers closets. Mstr bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. AC replaced June 2019, nest upstairs and downstairs, ring doorbell. Fenced yard is perfect for pets and playtime. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located next to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve w~close trail access. Community pool.