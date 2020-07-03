All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6524 Hickory Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6524 Hickory Hill Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6524 Hickory Hill Drive

6524 Hickory Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6524 Hickory Hill Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Plano 2 story in Oak Point Estates subdivision. Covered porch and patio. Gorgeous engineered wood floors. Kitchen has Silestone counters, stainless appliances, glasstop stove. Mstr bedroom has double tray ceiling and his~and~hers closets. Mstr bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. AC replaced June 2019, nest upstairs and downstairs, ring doorbell. Fenced yard is perfect for pets and playtime. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Located next to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve w~close trail access. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have any available units?
6524 Hickory Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have?
Some of 6524 Hickory Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Hickory Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Hickory Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Hickory Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Hickory Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6524 Hickory Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District