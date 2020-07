Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story House in Plano features with 3 Bedroom, Study, Family Room. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms upstairs with Study, Family and Kitchen on the First Floor. Stainless appliances in the Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Cherry Cabinets. Refrigerator is included. Open Patio with large backyard surrounded with Brick wall. Upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and wood floor in the family and study. AC maintenance is included. Front Grass mowing is included.