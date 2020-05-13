Rent Calculator
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6508 Chinaberry Trail
6508 Chinaberry Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6508 Chinaberry Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom with 2 large living areas, 2 dining areas. Wood plank vinyl in entry, kitchen and both bath. Large covered patio, fenced yard, close to walking trails. ALL NEW CARPET!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have any available units?
6508 Chinaberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have?
Some of 6508 Chinaberry Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6508 Chinaberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Chinaberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Chinaberry Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6508 Chinaberry Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Chinaberry Trail offers parking.
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 Chinaberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have a pool?
No, 6508 Chinaberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 6508 Chinaberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Chinaberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Chinaberry Trail has units with dishwashers.
