Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home in a great family friendly neighborhood & close proximity to schools & shopping. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths are up. Powder bath is down for guest convenience. Large kitchen W lots of cabinets for storage & black appliances, double SS sink, Stainless Steel Double Door frig. Front yard is maintained by HOA, nice size grass backyard, Double door front entry, spacious & bright floor plan & much more. MUST SEE!!!