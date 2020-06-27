6403 Apache Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 full bath! As you step into the foyer you will see the oversized living w inviting wood burning fireplace. Entertaining will be a dream w amazing wet bar adjacent to small outdoor patio. The formal dining which could be a study or secondary living area is light & overlooks back. Kitchen is light & bright w pantry & breakfast area overlooks back yard. Step out from the kitchen to patio for grilling or relaxing w shade from the Texas heat. Master has 2 walk in closets. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and split from master. Fresh paint, new hardwood, updated lighting & built in book case complete this dream! Prepare to be impressed!