Plano, TX
6403 Apache Court
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:01 PM

6403 Apache Court

6403 Apache Court · No Longer Available
Location

6403 Apache Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 full bath! As you step into the foyer you will see the oversized living w inviting wood burning fireplace. Entertaining will be a dream w amazing wet bar adjacent to small outdoor patio. The formal dining which could be a study or secondary living area is light & overlooks back. Kitchen is light & bright w pantry & breakfast area overlooks back yard. Step out from the kitchen to patio for grilling or relaxing w shade from the Texas heat. Master has 2 walk in closets. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and split from master. Fresh paint, new hardwood, updated lighting & built in book case complete this dream! Prepare to be impressed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Apache Court have any available units?
6403 Apache Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6403 Apache Court have?
Some of 6403 Apache Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Apache Court currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Apache Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Apache Court pet-friendly?
No, 6403 Apache Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6403 Apache Court offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Apache Court offers parking.
Does 6403 Apache Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Apache Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Apache Court have a pool?
No, 6403 Apache Court does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Apache Court have accessible units?
No, 6403 Apache Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Apache Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Apache Court has units with dishwashers.

