6400 Mission Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 2 living area with huge master bedroom and bath! Granite, wood flooring in entry, formal dining, den and master. Both baths have 2 sink vanities,master separate shower and updated free standing tub. Large walk-in closet. Sitting area in master. Skylights in master bath and living. 2nd living has ceramic tile floor. and half bath. Kitchen has updated oven and microwave, flooring, granite, and sink. All rooms are spacious. Lots of built-ins. Large Fireplace. Patio and Privacy Fence.