Plano, TX
6400 Mission Ridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6400 Mission Ridge Road

6400 Mission Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Mission Ridge Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 baths 2 living area with huge master bedroom and bath! Granite, wood flooring in entry, formal dining, den and master. Both baths have 2 sink vanities,master separate shower and updated free standing tub. Large walk-in closet. Sitting area in master. Skylights in master bath and living. 2nd living has ceramic tile floor. and half bath. Kitchen has updated oven and microwave, flooring, granite, and sink. All rooms are spacious. Lots of built-ins. Large Fireplace. Patio and Privacy Fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have any available units?
6400 Mission Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have?
Some of 6400 Mission Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Mission Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Mission Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Mission Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Mission Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Mission Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Mission Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 6400 Mission Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 6400 Mission Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Mission Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Mission Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

