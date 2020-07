Amenities

Like NEW 2-story town home in the heart of Plano. 1st floor features wood floor and open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with granite cooktop, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator; Second floor features 3 bathrooms and 2 full bath. Convenient access to Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, and 121, close to many corporate, shopping malls and restaurants. Excellent Plano ISD!