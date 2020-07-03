6309 Palomino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

FOR RENT!! This amazing property is ready for immediate move in. Simply look at the pictures and you will instantly fall in love. The home has so many great features from the fireplace and sitting area in master bedroom to the gorgeous pool and hottub. This is a MUST see as the pictures just don’t do it justice. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity! Pet friendly with owner approval and $300 pet pet refundable deposit. MOVE IN TODAY!