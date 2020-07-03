All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6309 Palomino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6309 Palomino Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:02 AM

6309 Palomino Drive

6309 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6309 Palomino Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FOR RENT!! This amazing property is ready for immediate move in. Simply look at the pictures and you will instantly fall in love. The home has so many great features from the fireplace and sitting area in master bedroom to the gorgeous pool and hottub. This is a MUST see as the pictures just don’t do it justice. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity! Pet friendly with owner approval and $300 pet pet refundable deposit. MOVE IN TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 Palomino Drive have any available units?
6309 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 6309 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6309 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 Palomino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6309 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6309 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 6309 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6309 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 Palomino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6309 Palomino Drive has a pool.
Does 6309 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 6309 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6309 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District