6212 W Trace Drive

Amenities
WOW! UPDATED! WEST PLANO LOCATION! Yard and Pool maintenance included!IMMACULATE 4 BDRM, 3 BATH with POOL features soaring ceilings, stunning sweeping stair case. Master Bedroom and one other bedroom downstairs; two bedrooms and Living-gameroom upstairs. Wood Flooring in the downstairs Family Room and Dining, Tile in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Steel Appliances. Three ovens and farm sink in kitchen. Master Bath has Frameless Shower and Granite. Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, bay windows and a great view of the gorgeous pool with spa! Convenient to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Easy access to DNT and other major roads. Plano WEST Schools. Gorgeous sparkling pool.