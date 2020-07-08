All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 29 2020

6212 W Trace Drive

6212 West Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6212 West Trace Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
WOW! UPDATED! WEST PLANO LOCATION! Yard and Pool maintenance included!IMMACULATE 4 BDRM, 3 BATH with POOL features soaring ceilings, stunning sweeping stair case. Master Bedroom and one other bedroom downstairs; two bedrooms and Living-gameroom upstairs. Wood Flooring in the downstairs Family Room and Dining, Tile in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Steel Appliances. Three ovens and farm sink in kitchen. Master Bath has Frameless Shower and Granite. Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, bay windows and a great view of the gorgeous pool with spa! Convenient to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Easy access to DNT and other major roads. Plano WEST Schools. Gorgeous sparkling pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 W Trace Drive have any available units?
6212 W Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 W Trace Drive have?
Some of 6212 W Trace Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 W Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6212 W Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 W Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6212 W Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6212 W Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 6212 W Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6212 W Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 W Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 W Trace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6212 W Trace Drive has a pool.
Does 6212 W Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 6212 W Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 W Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 W Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

