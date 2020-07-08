6212 W Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool hot tub

WOW! UPDATED! WEST PLANO LOCATION! Yard and Pool maintenance included!IMMACULATE 4 BDRM, 3 BATH with POOL features soaring ceilings, stunning sweeping stair case. Master Bedroom and one other bedroom downstairs; two bedrooms and Living-gameroom upstairs. Wood Flooring in the downstairs Family Room and Dining, Tile in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless Steel Appliances. Three ovens and farm sink in kitchen. Master Bath has Frameless Shower and Granite. Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, bay windows and a great view of the gorgeous pool with spa! Convenient to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Easy access to DNT and other major roads. Plano WEST Schools. Gorgeous sparkling pool.