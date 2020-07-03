All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6116 Highview Drive

6116 Highview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Highview Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Pristine home with lake view in back! Serene neighborhood with 4 private lakes.Plantation shutters in front w formal dining & living to rt & lft of entry.Split staircase leading to gameroom surrounded by 3 BRs.Wood floor fam room w c-fan & brick FP overlooks peaceful setting in backyard.Kitchen features granite,WI pantry,BI micro,island & white appls.Open to nook w bay windows.Oversized 2.5 car garage, sprinklers & security! Easy to access to Dallas Tollway and 121. Closing to shopping area and company headquarters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Highview Drive have any available units?
6116 Highview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Highview Drive have?
Some of 6116 Highview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Highview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Highview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Highview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Highview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6116 Highview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Highview Drive offers parking.
Does 6116 Highview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 Highview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Highview Drive have a pool?
No, 6116 Highview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Highview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6116 Highview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Highview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Highview Drive has units with dishwashers.

