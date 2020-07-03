6116 Highview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Pristine home with lake view in back! Serene neighborhood with 4 private lakes.Plantation shutters in front w formal dining & living to rt & lft of entry.Split staircase leading to gameroom surrounded by 3 BRs.Wood floor fam room w c-fan & brick FP overlooks peaceful setting in backyard.Kitchen features granite,WI pantry,BI micro,island & white appls.Open to nook w bay windows.Oversized 2.5 car garage, sprinklers & security! Easy to access to Dallas Tollway and 121. Closing to shopping area and company headquarters.