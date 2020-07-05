All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 2 2019 at 6:46 AM

5721 Yeary Road

5721 Yeary Road · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Yeary Road, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Showings start from Sunday, Aug. 04. Meticulously maintained 2 story home situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot in the desirable Windhaven Farm neighborhood of West Plano. Offers 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 3 living areas, 3 car garage. Master bedroom and bath along with a 2nd bedroom and bath, which can serve as a mother in law suite, are located downstairs. Separate dining room, an open eat-in kitchen equipped with granite, dual ovens, walk in pantry and SS appliances. 3 generously sized bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs can be used as media. Access the indoor wet bar and relax around the sparkling pool or under the covered patio with a scenic backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Yeary Road have any available units?
5721 Yeary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Yeary Road have?
Some of 5721 Yeary Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Yeary Road currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Yeary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Yeary Road pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Yeary Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5721 Yeary Road offer parking?
Yes, 5721 Yeary Road offers parking.
Does 5721 Yeary Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Yeary Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Yeary Road have a pool?
Yes, 5721 Yeary Road has a pool.
Does 5721 Yeary Road have accessible units?
No, 5721 Yeary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Yeary Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 Yeary Road has units with dishwashers.

