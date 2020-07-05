5721 Yeary Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Showings start from Sunday, Aug. 04. Meticulously maintained 2 story home situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot in the desirable Windhaven Farm neighborhood of West Plano. Offers 5 beds, 4.5 baths, 3 living areas, 3 car garage. Master bedroom and bath along with a 2nd bedroom and bath, which can serve as a mother in law suite, are located downstairs. Separate dining room, an open eat-in kitchen equipped with granite, dual ovens, walk in pantry and SS appliances. 3 generously sized bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs can be used as media. Access the indoor wet bar and relax around the sparkling pool or under the covered patio with a scenic backyard.