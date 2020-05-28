5016 Hatherly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in the highly desired Hunters Glen Subdivision in Plano! Enjoy the jogging trails, fishing, parks and schools within walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, granite throughout, SS appliances in kitchen (Refrigerator included), updated bathrooms and a large fenced backyard. Not pictured is a 17x13 GAME ROOM or Spacious Office Suite. Come bundle up by the wood burning fireplace this winter. Home is available for a 4, 5 or 6 month lease. Pet's are allowed. Don't miss out, this one will move quickly!