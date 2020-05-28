All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:56 AM

5016 Hatherly Drive

5016 Hatherly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Hatherly Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home in the highly desired Hunters Glen Subdivision in Plano! Enjoy the jogging trails, fishing, parks and schools within walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, granite throughout, SS appliances in kitchen (Refrigerator included), updated bathrooms and a large fenced backyard. Not pictured is a 17x13 GAME ROOM or Spacious Office Suite. Come bundle up by the wood burning fireplace this winter. Home is available for a 4, 5 or 6 month lease. Pet's are allowed. Don't miss out, this one will move quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Hatherly Drive have any available units?
5016 Hatherly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Hatherly Drive have?
Some of 5016 Hatherly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Hatherly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Hatherly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Hatherly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Hatherly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Hatherly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Hatherly Drive offers parking.
Does 5016 Hatherly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Hatherly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Hatherly Drive have a pool?
No, 5016 Hatherly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Hatherly Drive have accessible units?
No, 5016 Hatherly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Hatherly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Hatherly Drive has units with dishwashers.

