5016 Hatherly Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated home in the highly desired Hunters Glen Subdivision in Plano! Enjoy the jogging trails, fishing, parks and schools within walking distance. This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom home boasts beautiful hardwood flooring, granite throughout, SS appliances in kitchen (Refrigerator included), updated bathrooms and a large fenced backyard. Not pictured is a 17x13 GAME ROOM or Spacious Office Suite. Come bundle up by the wood burning fireplace this winter. Home is available for a 4, 5 or 6 month lease. Pet's are allowed. Don't miss out, this one will move quickly!