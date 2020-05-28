4832 Bear Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This sun-drenched Plano property is supremely located in the heart of West Plano. Recently updated, this house boasts two story ceilings with large windows. It is in the sought after Preston View community complete with a quaint neighborhood pool and mature trees. The house has a lush fenced yard with a dog run perfect for entertaining. Plano school districts are known to be the best in the metroplex going to Daffron, Robinson, Jasper and Plano West. Brand new energy efficient AC system throughout entire house will decrease electricity bills.