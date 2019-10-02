All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:40 AM

4828 Durham Drive

4828 Durham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4828 Durham Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and sparkling Townhome in popular and well maintained Preston Village located near shopping and freeways for easy travel to work or play in desirable Plano West Senior High school zone. Home has 2178 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets! Upstairs loft is perfect for sitting or office space! The up-scale kitchen has beautiful cabinets, granite counters and natural stone bksplash! Stainless appliances complete the package with built-in microwave, 2 ovens and a 5 burner gas cooktop! There is a neighborhood pool and the HOA maintains the front yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 Durham Drive have any available units?
4828 Durham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4828 Durham Drive have?
Some of 4828 Durham Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 Durham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4828 Durham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 Durham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4828 Durham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4828 Durham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4828 Durham Drive offers parking.
Does 4828 Durham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 Durham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 Durham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4828 Durham Drive has a pool.
Does 4828 Durham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4828 Durham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 Durham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4828 Durham Drive has units with dishwashers.

