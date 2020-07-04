All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:19 AM

4824 Frost Hollow Drive

4824 Frost Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Frost Hollow Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Master is down stair. Hand-scraped hardwoods throughout living areas. Updated Iron staircase spindles. Granite countertops with stainless appliances. Master Bathroom has updated shower & custom closet system. Lots of natural light. The current tenant just moved out. The property manager will clean the house and carpet. Touch up paint if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have any available units?
4824 Frost Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4824 Frost Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Frost Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Frost Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Frost Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 Frost Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

