Master is down stair. Hand-scraped hardwoods throughout living areas. Updated Iron staircase spindles. Granite countertops with stainless appliances. Master Bathroom has updated shower & custom closet system. Lots of natural light. The current tenant just moved out. The property manager will clean the house and carpet. Touch up paint if needed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4824 Frost Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4824 Frost Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated.
