4728 Holly Berry Drive

Immediate occupancy.Immaculate.Updated home in Preston View in West Plano with low E windows throughout, hardwood floors from entry into living, dining, kitchen, and family room.Master suite with walk in closet and gorgeous bath. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, smooth surface cooktop, including refrigerator, granite counter tops. Utility with front load washer,dryer. One bedroom with wood floors,double doors would make great office. Even garage is updated with an epoxy finished floor. Tankless water heater,sprinkler includes drip system. Community pool nearby. Near Daffron Elementary and Plano's Preston Meadow Park with playground and ball fields.No smoking, no pets.Consider 6 mos. lease $2250 per mo.