All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4728 Holly Berry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4728 Holly Berry Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4728 Holly Berry Drive

4728 Holly Berry Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4728 Holly Berry Dr, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immediate occupancy.Immaculate.Updated home in Preston View in West Plano with low E windows throughout, hardwood floors from entry into living, dining, kitchen, and family room.Master suite with walk in closet and gorgeous bath. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, smooth surface cooktop, including refrigerator, granite counter tops. Utility with front load washer,dryer. One bedroom with wood floors,double doors would make great office. Even garage is updated with an epoxy finished floor. Tankless water heater,sprinkler includes drip system. Community pool nearby. Near Daffron Elementary and Plano's Preston Meadow Park with playground and ball fields.No smoking, no pets.Consider 6 mos. lease $2250 per mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have any available units?
4728 Holly Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have?
Some of 4728 Holly Berry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Holly Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Holly Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Holly Berry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Holly Berry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Holly Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4728 Holly Berry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4728 Holly Berry Drive has a pool.
Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4728 Holly Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Holly Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Holly Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District