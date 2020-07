Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included! Highly sought-after Frisco schools, very fresh 2 bedroom townhome with loft, all bedrooms up in prestigious Pasquinellis Willow Crest. Lots of natural light, formal dining could be second living area, private closed patio offers additional living area. Minutes to Frisco, Preston Road, SH 121. Exceptionally energy efficient with dual zoned Nest thermostats, double pane windows gas hot water and ceiling fans. Yard maintenance is covered by owner.