Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright and in immaculate condition, this home has it all. Wood floor in LR, Den, DR and entry, with ceramic tile in the kitchen, breakfast and baths. Two bedrooms down, perfect for study or nursery. Granite countertops, big stainless refrigerator remains but is not warranted, under-counter lights in kitchen, great bookcases flank fireplace in den. Master suite offers separate tub and shower, dual vanities, big walk-in closet.