All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4630 N Ladyfern Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4630 N Ladyfern Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4630 N Ladyfern Way

4630 Ladyfern Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4630 Ladyfern Way, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful large 2 story Townhome with attached 2 car garage. Fresh Paint. Includes all appliances including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Few minutes to major corporate office complex IT, Telecom, Banking and others. Walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot, restaurants. Few minutes to major corporate district IT, Telecom, Banking and others. Walking distance to Walmart, Home Depot, restaurants. Close to Stonebriar Mall and plenty of shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Sam Rayburn (Hwy 121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have any available units?
4630 N Ladyfern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have?
Some of 4630 N Ladyfern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4630 N Ladyfern Way currently offering any rent specials?
4630 N Ladyfern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 N Ladyfern Way pet-friendly?
No, 4630 N Ladyfern Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way offer parking?
Yes, 4630 N Ladyfern Way offers parking.
Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4630 N Ladyfern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have a pool?
No, 4630 N Ladyfern Way does not have a pool.
Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have accessible units?
No, 4630 N Ladyfern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 N Ladyfern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4630 N Ladyfern Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District